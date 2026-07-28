'Pradhan greeted as if he came back after fighting Pak'

The Congress party has strongly questioned the efficacy of the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leaks law, arguing that previous legislation has failed to curb examination malpractices and address student grievances effectively.

IMAGE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks during the debate on Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

Key Points Congress questions the effectiveness of proposed amendments to the anti-paper leaks law, citing past failures.

Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi highlighted student protests and police action against them.

The new Bill proposes stricter penalties, including up to 10 years jail and Rs 50 lakh fine for paper leaks.

Gogoi criticised the government's handling of the NEET controversy and the welcome given to former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Concerns were raised about the National Testing Agency's accountability and the lack of transparency regarding personnel changes.

The Congress on Tuesday questioned the proposed amendments to the anti-paper leaks law, saying despite an existing law, question paper leaks of public examinations have continued and it has proved to be a failure.

Initiating the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha, Deputy Leader of Congress in the House, Gaurav Gogoi, also said that students were compelled to hit the streets and their pain needs to be understood.

The government introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET fiasco led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, to provide for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and a heftier fine of Rs 50 lakh for paper leaks.

Gogoi also slammed the government over the use of pellet guns and electric batons against the protesters and questioned the behaviour of police in demeaning the dignity of women.

WATCH: Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP MPs For Felicitating Pradhan

Critique of Previous Legislation and NEET Fiasco

"It is just an amendment bill... two years back the bill was introduced. It was brought in response to the 2024 NEET paper leak. Then also the government had said it was a historic step which will deter people from leaking paper. The 2026 leak proved that the law was a failure and it will fail again," he said.

He also attacked BJP leaders for welcoming Pradhan when he came to Parliament after resigning as Union education minister. "Same Dharmendra Pradhan was the education minister then (2024) and now ....when he came here, he was welcomed here as if he had come back after fighting with Pakistan. Do you have no shame?" Gogoi questioned.

Questions on Accountability and Transparency

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging his cabinet colleagues to focus more on Instagram instead of comprehensive discussions on coaching centres, paper setters and printing press mafia.

"....he is talking about a high-powered committee, then what happened to the committee which was formed two years ago under former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan. The government wants to show it is very serious. It announced that 47 people were removed or transferred from the National Testing Agency. " I want to know who are they... the sanctioned strength is 34. Who are these 47 people? We should know," he said.