Ghodbunder Road Blocked In Thane Over Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

Following the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, Thane witnessed massive protests and traffic disruptions as his son and supporters demanded arrests, leading to further political tensions.

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Key Points Hundreds of Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters blocked Ghodbunder Road in Thane overnight, burning tyres and disrupting traffic.

The protest was triggered by the detention of Pradeep Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, on Tuesday while he attempted to march to the Deputy CM's residence.

Ram Purnekar is demanding the arrest of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde in connection with his father's murder on September 29.

Police have arrested five suspects in the murder case, which is believed to stem from an old political dispute and rivalry linked to upcoming Thane civic polls.

Opposition leaders joined the protest at Naupada police station, demanding the Deputy CM's resignation and alleging a rise in crime in Thane city.

Hundreds of supporters of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar blocked Ghodbunder Road, a key arterial route in Thane city, and burnt tyres, severely disrupting traffic on the busy stretch overnight, officials said on Wednesday.

Several videos of the agitation and traffic jams were circulated widely on social media.

Pradeep Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, has demanded the arrest of former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde in connection with his father's murder on September 29.

The protest began after police detained Ram Purnekar on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to march towards the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane. The detention triggered a protest at Naupada police station, drawing local leaders from the opposition parties.

Protests Erupt Over Detention

Later, hundreds of people blocked the Ghodbunder Road in Kapurbawdi, Chitalsar and Kasarvadawali police station areas in support of the demand for the arrest of the former mayor and her husband.

During the massive agitation, protesters also burnt tyres at several locations.

Traffic returned to normal by around 4 am on Wednesday, an official from the Thane police control room said.

A process was underway to register cases against the agitators, he said.

Murder Investigation Details

Pradeep Purnekar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward/division chief, was attacked and killed in his office by unidentified assailants on September 29.

An old political dispute and rivalry linked to upcoming Thane civic polls prima facie prompted the attack, according to police.

Five suspects have been arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Son's Detention Sparks Outcry

Earlier on Tuesday, as Ram Purnekar attempted to head toward the Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's bungalow to stage a peaceful protest, police intercepted him in the Wagle Estate area.

Visuals showed Ram Purnekar in tears and pleading with officers. "I have lost my father, sir," he said as officers bundled him into a rickshaw and detained him at Naupada police station.

The detention drew leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, NCP (SP), and Congress who staged a protest at the police station and raised slogans.

They demanded the resignation of Deputy CM Shinde, alleging the "rise" in crime in Thane city.

Former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde also appeared before the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for questioning on Tuesday.

"I am cooperating fully with the police," she told reporters.

Pradeep Purnekar's family members alleged that the police are operating under intense political pressure.