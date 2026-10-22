Police Custody Extended For Two Accused In Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

A Thane court has extended the police custody of two key accused in the high-profile Pradeep Purnekar murder case, as investigators continue their efforts to recover crucial weapons and complete interrogations.

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Key Points A Thane court on Thursday extended the police custody of two accused in the Pradeep Purnekar murder case.

Accused Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu had their custody extended by two days.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) requested the extension to complete interrogation and recover the weapons used in the crime.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief Pradeep Purnekar was killed on September 29.

A total of five accused have been arrested in connection with the murder.

A court in Thane on Thursday extended the police custody of two accused in the Pradeep Purnekar murder case by two days after the prosecution said their interrogation had not been completed and the weapons used in the crime were yet to be recovered.

Investigation Progress

Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief Pradeep Purnekar was killed on September 29. He was shot at and then attacked with sharp weapons.

The custody of Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu was extended by two days after they were produced in the court of magistrate SB Sable, an SIT official said.

The Special Investigation Team sought the extension on the ground that the interrogation of the accused was not complete and weapons used in the murder had not been recovered, the official added.

A total of five accused have been arrested in the case.