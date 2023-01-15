News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prachanda to visit India soon in his first foreign trip as PM

Prachanda to visit India soon in his first foreign trip as PM

By Shirish B Pradhan
January 15, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that he will visit India soon on his first foreign trip after assuming the top executive post of the country for the third time.

IMAGE: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. Photograph: Reuters

The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre leader, thought to be close to China, was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with opposition leader K P Sharma Oli.

 

"I will be visiting India soon," Prachanda told senior editors on Saturday during his first interaction with select journalists after winning the vote of confidence on Tuesday.

He said that preparations are going on at the diplomatic level for the same.

"The embassies concerned are making preparations for my visit," he told the journalists at Baluwatar, the official residence of the prime minister.

However, the Nepal government is yet to officially announce the Prime Minister's visit to India.

The date and itinerary of the visit are yet to be finalised.

"We are working towards finalising the date and detailed programmes as well as the agenda of the visit in coordination with our counterparts," an official at the ministry of foreign affairs said.

"Visiting a neighbouring country by the Prime Minister after assuming the position is a normal process and internally we are always prepared for that," the official added.

Prachanda had also paid official visits to India during his earlier tenures as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

In July last year, Prachanda visited India at the invitation of BJP president JP Nadda.

Nepali prime ministers traditionally choose New Delhi for their first foreign visit after being sworn-in.

But Prachanda after being elected prime minister for the first time in 2008 went off the beaten track to visit Beijing for the Olympics inaugural ceremony without first travelling to India.

He, however, in his second stint as a prime minister first travelled to India on a state visit in September, 2016.

Prachanda's visit will happen only after the election of the new president, two leaders of the CPN-Maoist Centre who are familiar with the developments told The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

"However, if the Indian side insists on the visit before the new president is elected, the trip may even take place earlier," one of them said.

The presidential vote is due in February as the term of President Bidya Devi Bhandari expires in March-end.

As per the Constitution, the election is held a month prior to the expiry of the incumbent's term.

When Nepalese foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal visited India in September, he invited Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra, a former Indian ambassador to Kathmandu, for a return visit, a senior foreign ministry official told the newspaper.

"Kwatra will probably make the return trip to Kathmandu for the foreign secretary-level meeting after the prime minister gets a formal invitation to visit India," the official said.

On December 30, Indian ambassador Naveen Srivastava, while handing over a written congratulatory message by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prachanda, extended the invitation, sources told the newspaper.

Responding to Modi's message, Prachanda said that he wants to work closely with New Delhi, speed up the implementation of India-funded projects and improve Nepal-India ties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?
What drove Nepal to escalate border row with India?
'Pro-China' Prachanda returns as Nepal PM for 3rd time
'Pro-China' Prachanda returns as Nepal PM for 3rd time
Nepal: A dramatic political turn amid a turbulent 2022
Nepal: A dramatic political turn amid a turbulent 2022
Kishan should replace Pant for Australia Tests: Azhar
Kishan should replace Pant for Australia Tests: Azhar
Response to China was strong and firm: Jaishankar
Response to China was strong and firm: Jaishankar
'To allow Fernandes's goal to stand total nonsense'
'To allow Fernandes's goal to stand total nonsense'
India series acid test for captain Cummins: Border
India series acid test for captain Cummins: Border
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nepal: How did India lose the plot?

Nepal: How did India lose the plot?

'India must keep a close eye on Prachanda's Nepal'

'India must keep a close eye on Prachanda's Nepal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances