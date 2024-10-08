News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'Power of my name': Brij Bhushan claims credit for Vinesh's victory

'Power of my name': Brij Bhushan claims credit for Vinesh's victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 08, 2024 23:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP and ex Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday said wrestler Vinesh Phogat's win in the Haryana assembly elections is a result of the 'power' of his name.

IMAGE: BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

"If she wins by using my name, it means I am a great man. At least my name has enough power to help her sail through," he said while addressing an event.

Singh said wherever Phogat goes, destruction follows her and it will happen in future too.

 

"She may have won the election by herself but Congress is completely doomed."

Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday called her maiden electoral win from the Julana assembly seat in Haryana as 'victory of struggle' and 'victory of truth'.

Phogat defeated her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Phogat polled 65,080 votes while BJP's Kumar secured 59,065 votes.

The former chief of WFI said that 'these wrestlers are not heroes but villains for Haryana'.

The condition of Congress in the country is continuously deteriorating, he said, adding, "All the efforts of Rahul Gandhi are failing. Now Congress should accept that the people of the country have rejected them."

On the lead taken by the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Singh said the BJP had made an attempt to form the government there, which was not successful.

"The mood and atmosphere of the (political) weather there is different. The mandate is acceptable to us (BJP)," he said.

Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

After the allegations made by the women wrestlers, the BJP did not give Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a ticket from Kaiserganj and made his son Karan Bhushan Singh the candidate.

His son Karan Bhushan Singh won the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 1.48 lakh votes defeating SP's Bhagat Ram.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Haryana: A Political Stunner For The BJP
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Battle for J-K, Haryana: THE VERDICT
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
Nayab Singh Saini: BJP's surprise pick packs a punch
Nayab Singh Saini: BJP's surprise pick packs a punch
Rural women drive Rs 27K cr financial inclusion deals
Rural women drive Rs 27K cr financial inclusion deals
Party must identify those behind loss: Cong's Selja
Party must identify those behind loss: Cong's Selja
Mooney, Schutt star as Australia defeats New Zealand
Mooney, Schutt star as Australia defeats New Zealand
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance

BJP stuns Cong in Haryana, posts best-ever performance

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances