News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Posts against Naidu: HC breather for Ram Gopal Varma

Posts against Naidu: HC breather for Ram Gopal Varma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 02, 2024 22:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a breather to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday restrained the state police from taking coercive steps in cases registered against him in the state, for a week.

IMAGE: Ram Gopal Varma. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh against Varma accusing him of posting morphed photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an 'indecent' manner on social media.

Justice Harinath N posted the matter to December 9 for hearing, granting relief until then to the filmmaker.

 

Varma's advocate Rajagopallavan Tayi argued that pictures posted on social media platform 'X' are posters in promotion of a movie he made.

The director committed no offence and the complainants are not aggrieved persons to lodge a complaint.

Tayi told PTI that on behalf of his client, he moved the HC seeking it to club all the cases against Varma and treat them as one. The petition is likely to come up on December 11.

Prakasam district police served two notices to Varma asking him to appear before them for questioning in connection with the case against him.

However, Varma failed to show up, but expressed his willingness to appear 'digitally' before the authorities.

Meanwhile, Varma in a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday pulled up a section of media, saying it is creating hype over the issue and speculating that he was avoiding arrest by absconding.

He further said no one can control social media reach.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Andhra cops on hunt for RGV after he skips probe
Andhra cops on hunt for RGV after he skips probe
Why Ram Gopal Varma had a problem with Urmila
Why Ram Gopal Varma had a problem with Urmila
10 Must Watch Ram Gopal Varma Movies
10 Must Watch Ram Gopal Varma Movies
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean shoes at Golden Temple
2,000 notes: Rs 6,839 cr still with the public
2,000 notes: Rs 6,839 cr still with the public
India regrets breach of Bangladesh mission in Tripura
India regrets breach of Bangladesh mission in Tripura
Cyclone Fengal: Red alert issued for northern Kerala
Cyclone Fengal: Red alert issued for northern Kerala
More like this
The 'Satya' about Ram Gopal Varma
The 'Satya' about Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma Must Stop Making Films
Ram Gopal Varma Must Stop Making Films

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances