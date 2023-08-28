Posters in Gurugram slum ask Muslims to 'leave or die'

Posters were pasted on the walls of a few shops in a slum in Gurugram, asking Muslims to leave the place by Monday or face consequences.

IMAGE: Heavy police deployment at Gurugram-Nuh border on August 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The posters came up at a slum in Sector 69 here a day before Monday's call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led groups for a 'shobha yatra' to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.

In a complaint registered in this regard, Mojed said he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning.

He alleged that the poster carried the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal and asked all Muslims to vacate leave by Monday or be 'responsible for their death'.

However, the complainant suspected one Asif of falsely planting the poster to threaten him and 'incite violence' in the area.

The VHP, meanwhile, denied any connection with the posters and demanded action against those trying to defame it.

In his complaint, Mojed, a native of West Bengal who currently resides in the slum area opposite Tulip white society in Sector 69, said he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning.

He, however, said he suspected that Asif pamphlet with the names of VHP and Bajrang Dal on it.

'Asif runs a scrap shop in sector 69. He had threatened me three to four days ago and also abused me with casteist remarks', Mojed said in his complaint.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 294 (abusing), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) on Sunday.

We are verifying the role of the accused Asif and he will be arrested soon , said Assistant Sub-Inspector Charan Singh, the investigating officer.