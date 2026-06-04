Post-fire, MCD cracks down on unauthorised shops in South Delhi

Following recent tragedies like the Malviya Nagar fire and Saket building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a major sealing drive against unauthorised commercial establishment violations across South Delhi.

IMAGE: A medical team arrives at the site of a fire at a hotel in New Delhi, June 3, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters



Key Points The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is launching a sealing drive against all unauthorised commercial establishments in South Delhi.

This action is a direct response to recent tragedies, including a fatal fire at a Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast and a building collapse near Saket.

The Malviya Nagar incident revealed that the facility operated beyond permitted capacity and lacked a sanctioned building plan.

A food outlet, 'Snacks and Bites', in the same building was found functioning as a full restaurant despite having an expired licence for a tea-and-snack setup.

Similar enforcement actions are planned across other parts of South Delhi to address illegal constructions and commercial activities.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will begin action against all unauthorised commercial establishments in south Delhi, initiating a sealing drive against structures that will be found violating the building bye-laws and licence conditions, officials said on Thursday.

This move comes mere days after a deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar, that claimed multiple lives and exposed large-scale violations, including operating beyond the permitted capacity and an absence of a sanctioned building plan, according to officials.

Malviya Nagar Fire Exposes Violations

A senior MCD official said that the building where the incident took place had never been booked earlier for any violation. "The building plan was also never sanctioned," a senior MCD official said, requesting anonymity.

The MCD officials also pointed out irregularities in a food outlet operating from the ground floor of the same building. "Under the B&B scheme, commercial kitchens or full-fledged restaurants are not permitted. Only limited hospitality activity is allowed," another official said.

The outlet, operating under the name Snacks and Bites, had earlier been granted permission for a tea-and-snack setup. However, the licence expired in April this year, a senior MCD official said. "What was shown as a snacks outlet was, in reality, functioning as a full restaurant," the official added.

Widespread Irregularities In Commercial Operations

According to officials, the structure was part of a Lal Dora area where the building regulation enforcement has historically been weak due to an absence of formally sanctioned layouts. The building was reconstructed around 2012-13 and was being used for commercial activities despite being located in a predominantly residential setting.

Officials informed that they had earlier flagged that the bed-and-breakfast permissions in such premises are strictly limited. In this case, permission for six rooms had been granted, but the operations were found to be running on a much larger scale.

MCD Expands Sealing Drive Across South Delhi

The civic body has now begun a wider survey of south Delhi zones, with the officials indicating that unauthorised commercial properties will be identified and sealed in phases over the coming days.

"From Thursday onwards, a sealing action will begin against establishments flouting norms in the South Zone," a senior official said.

Officials added that similar enforcement actions are being planned in other parts of south Delhi, where illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activity have been flagged in recent inspections following the Saket building collapse earlier this week, which triggered a broader crackdown on violations. A few days before the Malviya Nagar fire, a multi-storeyed commercial building collapsed near Saket metro station, killing at least six people.