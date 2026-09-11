Post Delhi Collapse: 'Our Parents Want Us Back Home'

'We are living in the belief that our building will not fall.'

IMAGE: An aerial view shows the weakened building adjoining the collapsed Satya Niketan structure after it was declared dangerous, with demolition work underway in New Delhi, on September 9, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Key Points Students in Delhi's Satya Niketan area fear building safety after the September 6 collapse killed seven people.

Many are exploring nearby areas for accommodation, but affordability and infrastructure remain major concerns.

Delhi University's hostel capacity is less than 7,000 for over 251,000 regular students.

The brokers appear to have disappeared overnight.

Their shops are shut.

Other than that, everything appears to have gone back to normal at Satya Niketan, the residential hub in New Delhi where a five-storey building came crashing down on September 6, killing seven people, among them students.

But a question to a broker, who rents a floor of his building to students, indicates that this sense of normalcy is, perhaps, only on the surface: "Sir, is the building where we live safe?"

The question comes from a student.

Others, too, have it on their minds even as they try to go about their daily routines: College, classes, and cafe breaks with friends, before retreating to their rented accommodations for which they pay Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.

IMAGE: Aerial visuals capture demolition work on the weakened building adjoining the collapsed Satya Niketan structure. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

"Our parents have been calling us. They are anxious and want us back home, or at least shifting elsewhere," says Ansh Agarwal, a second-year BA student from Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University.

"But we are in the middle of the session. How can we shift? We are living in the belief that our building will not fall."

IMAGE: The adjoining weakened building, now declared dangerous, is seen during demolition work. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Parents Want Students Home

Anand Kumar, who lets out part of the building where he lives, says some students are choosing to leave.

"I understand their concern," he adds.

"But then how can I guarantee the safety of the buildings, including my own, which I bought in resale?"

IMAGE: Authorities continue demolition work on the dangerous adjoining building. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Search for Safer Rentals

It is not as though the students are spoilt for choice.

Hostel rooms are few and far between, and most paying guest accommodations barely meet basic standards.

That said, some students have started exploring nearby areas such as Vasant Gaon, Moti Bagh, Munirka, and Ber Sarai.

IMAGE: Structural debris lies scattered during the demolition of unsafe structures. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sunil Aggarwal, a broker in Vasant Gaon, has been flooded with calls from students wanting to move out of Satya Niketan.

"And this is not even the admission season," he says.

Many are requesting "newly constructed" buildings, few of which are available, he adds.

But then these areas, too, aren't anything to write home about, students say.

They are more affordable than Satya Niketan, but that's about it.

"We can get a room for Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 less, which is a lot of money for us," says Bharat Jha, a first-year BA student from Rajasthan.

These areas are a few kilometres away from the campus.

The infrastructure is wanting and food options are limited.

"When it rains, the roads get flooded.

"For food, we depend on tiffin services," says a student.

IMAGE: A worker stands on a rooftop as demolition work continues on unsafe structures. Photograph: ANI Photo

DU Hostel Crisis

That's why places like Satya Niketan, which is like an extension of the campus, are preferred.

"We have our friends here; food's easily available; and we can stroll in the lanes. Living away from home, such a place helps us stay connected with one another," says a student.

IMAGE: Workers remain on a rooftop during the demolition drive targeting unsafe structures. Photograph: ANI Photo

Why Satya Niketan Matters

In 2024-2025, for when data is last available, Delhi University had 251,474 regular students.

Together, the hostels at DU-affiliated colleges had a capacity of less than 7,000.

That's 2.7 per cent of the total student strength.

In South campus, which has 18 to 20 colleges scattered across several kilometres, only three offer on-campus hostels.

IMAGE: A person is seen during demolition operations as authorities remove unsafe structures. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Structural debris remains at the site as authorities continue the demolition drive. Photograph: ANI Photo

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff