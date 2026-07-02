'Positive progress' in US-Iran talks in Doha, says Pakistan

Pakistan and Qatar's mediation efforts have led to positive progress in crucial US-Iran peace talks in Doha.

IMAGE: Pakistan and Qatar mediated separate meetings between US and Iranian negotiators in Doha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Positive progress was reported on various aspects of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU aims to restore peace in the West Asia region.

Further discussions are agreed upon, to resume after the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The talks build upon previous technical-level discussions held in Switzerland.

Pakistan on July 2, Thursday, said its mediators, along with Qatar, concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha and reported "positive progress" on various aspects of the MoU, with the two sides agreeing to further discussions.

Progress In West Asia Peace Efforts

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

"Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the US and Iranian negotiators in Doha today (Thursday), with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit," the foreign office said.

Though the next date of talks was not announced, it was decided to continue discussions after the funeral of former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Parties have agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be set at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian supreme leader," it said.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson also posted the same statement hours earlier.

Pakistan and Qatar are mediating talks between the two adversaries amid their posturing, tough talk, and attacks on each other.