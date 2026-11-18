The Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended a Maharashtra Maritime Board port officer and his associate in Ratnagiri for allegedly accepting a Rs 60,000 bribe to facilitate a crucial port clearance certificate for a foreign vessel.

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Key Points A port officer and his associate were arrested by the ACB in Ratnagiri on Wednesday for allegedly taking a Rs 60,000 bribe.

The bribe was demanded for issuing a port clearance certificate for a foreign vessel after repairs at Jaigad Port.

Regional Port Officer Sandip Bhujbal allegedly demanded Rs 80,000, instructing his associate Milind Banap to collect the first instalment.

Banap was caught red-handed on Monday accepting the cash, and Bhujbal was apprehended on Tuesday.

Both accused were remanded into ACB custody till November 19 by a local court.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a port officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board in Ratnagiri and his associate for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 60,000 to issue a port clearance certificate for a foreign vessel, the ACB said on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old shipping agency owner needed permission for sea trials and a port clearance certificate after a damaged foreign vessel was repaired at Jaigad Port in Ratnagiri district.

Bribe Demand For Clearance

Regional Port Officer Sandip Bhujbal (47) granted permission for a firefighting trial instead of a full sea trial, and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 for issuing the final clearance certificate. He also instructed the shipping agency owner to hand over the first instalment of Rs 60,000 to his associate, Milind Banap (53), an ACB official said.

The shipping agency owner lodged a complaint with the ACB on November 13.

The anti-graft agency laid a trap on Monday at a hotel in Ratnagiri, where Banap was caught red-handed accepting the Rs 60,000 cash bribe on behalf of the port officer. Bhujbal was apprehended on Tuesday, and both were booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.

"Both the accused were subsequently produced before a local court, which remanded them into ACB custody till November 19," ACB inspector Machindra Jadhav said.