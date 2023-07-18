Port Blair Airport Gets New Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal building of the Veer Savarkar international airport in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The event was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General V K Singh (retd).

The new terminal spanning across 40,837 square metres, has the capacity to accommodate 1,200 passengers during peak hours and serve approximately 4 million passengers annually.

A statue of V D Savarkar was unveiled on the airport premises.

The unique design of the terminal resembles a shell, reflecting the natural beauty of the islands.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi inaugrates the new terminal building. All Photographs: Joji Varghese

IMAGE: The dignitaries present on the occasion.

IMAGE: Admiral D K Joshi (retd), lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar island, and Tourism Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveil the statue of Veer Savarkar on the premises. To their right is General V K Singh (retd)

IMAGE: The Savarkar statue.

IMAGE: Scindia offers flowers at the foot of the statue.

IMAGE: Scindia strolls around the airport premises with Admiral DK Joshi and General V K Singh, here, below and below.

IMAGE: Scindia, Admiral Joshi and General V K Singh look at the layout of the airport.

IMAGE: A view of the stage for the event.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com