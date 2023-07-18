Port Blair Airport Gets New Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi virtually inaugurated the new terminal building of the Veer Savarkar international airport in Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
The event was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General V K Singh (retd).
The new terminal spanning across 40,837 square metres, has the capacity to accommodate 1,200 passengers during peak hours and serve approximately 4 million passengers annually.
A statue of V D Savarkar was unveiled on the airport premises.
The unique design of the terminal resembles a shell, reflecting the natural beauty of the islands.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com