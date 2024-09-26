News
Home  » News » Porsche teen's troubles mount as cops slap more charges on him

Porsche teen's troubles mount as cops slap more charges on him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2024 21:09 IST
The police in Pune on Thursday added charges of destruction of evidence and forgery as well as offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the 17-year-old juvenile involved in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash.

IMAGE: The Porsche car involved in the accident in Pune. Photograph: ANI Photo

A "supplementary final report" containing fresh charges was submitted before the Juvenile Justice Board in Pune, an official said.

 

The final report, which charged the boy with 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' under IPC section 304, had been filed in June.

The teenager was allegedly driving the Porsche under the influence of alcohol when it hit a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the wee hours of May 19, killing a man and a woman, both young IT professionals.

"A supplementary final report has been filed before the JJB, incorporating charges under Indian Penal Code sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 213 (taking gift to screen an offender), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening an offender), 466, 467, 468, 471 (all offences related to forgery)," said a crime branch official.

The Prevention of Corruption Act was also invoked as the juvenile is accused of colluding with his parents, doctors from the government-run Sassoon Hospital and some middlemen to swap his blood samples, the official said.

It is alleged that blood samples were replaced to hide the fact that the juvenile was drunk at the time.

Technical data about the speed of the car at the time of the incident was also included in the report besides statements of witnesses to corroborate the newly added sections, the official said.

The supplementary report was submitted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale, the investigating officer, through special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray.

While the juvenile was released from the observation home following a high court order, his parents and seven others including two doctors of Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen are in judicial custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
