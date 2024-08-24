News
Porn clip runs on digital advertisement board in Delhi

Porn clip runs on digital advertisement board in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 24, 2024 22:04 IST
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The matter came to fore when passersby spotted the video being run on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in Connaught Place's H Block on Thursday night, they said.

The video clip spanning a few seconds was later removed from the board with the help of civic authorities, a police officer said.

 

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and investigations are on nab the culprits behind the episode, the officer added.

Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area in the heart of the national capital and one of the busiest marketplaces of the city.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
