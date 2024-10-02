News
Home  » News » Population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline in J'Khand: Modi

Population of Hindus, Adivasis on decline in J'Khand: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 19:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cautioned that the population of Hindus and Adivasis in Jharkhand is declining and accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition government of engaging in dangerous "vote bank politics" by supporting infiltrators at the expense of the state's identity, culture, and heritage.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Parivartan Mahasabha, in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on Ocotber 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He asserted that it was time to "throw such forces out" to protect "mati, beti, roti" (land, daughter, bread).

"The time is ripe for 'Parivartan' in Jharkhand to safeguard 'beti, mati, roti' and combat corruption. The JMM-led coalition is playing a dangerous game, jeopardising the identity, culture, and traditions of the people while patronising infiltrators," Modi said during the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, which covered approximately 5,400 km across all 81 assembly segments.

 

Modi criticised the coalition for being insensitive, citing the deaths of several aspirants during recruitment drives for excise constables.

This visit marks Modi's second trip to Jharkhand in about two weeks, as elections for the 81-member assembly approach, with the current Vidhan Sabha's tenure set to expire on January 5.

Upon arrival, Modi greeted large crowds from a special open vehicle and engaged with members of the tribal community. Women presented him with a 'kalash' filled with soil collected during the 'Parivartan Yatra' as a symbol of their commitment to protecting 'mati, beti, roti.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously flagged off the BJP's Parivartan Yatra on September 20 from Sahibganj, with six yatras launched across the state to cover all 81 assembly seats in 24 districts, culminating today.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
