Rediff.com  » News » Popular Manipur singer booked as song triggers row

Popular Manipur singer booked as song triggers row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 16, 2023 22:00 IST
The Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF) has lodged a first information report (FIR) against singer Jayenta Loukrakpam, popularly known as Tapta, for his controversial song that triggered a row in ethnic strife-hit Manipur.

IMAGE: Women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis', a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstration demanding for the restoration of peace in Manipur following ongoing ethnic violence, in Imphal on July 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to ZSF, the song's lyrics called for violence against a community.

ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing, who filed the FIR at Churachandpur police station on July 13, accused Tapta of promoting enmity between different communities.

 

The Singer earned popularity in Manipur with his powerful debut album titled 'Power of Attraction'.

Over the years, he garnered a substantial following across all communities in the state, earning him a dedicated fan base.

More than 150 people have been killed so far and several thousand injured since ethnic clashes broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state on May 3.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
