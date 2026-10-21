Popular finfluencer kills self, father blames YouTuber

A popular financial content creator with over 1.3 million followers has died by suicide in Chennai, prompting the police to investigate allegations of cyberbullying related to his investment advisory credentials.

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Key Points A 27-year-old financial content creator, V Harish ("Finance With Harish"), died by suicide in Chennai, the police said on Wednesday.

His father has filed a complaint alleging cyberbullying by YouTuber Jason Samuel, who questioned Harish's SEBI and AMFI credentials in a video posted on October 18.

The alleged cyberbullying led to severe online harassment and the disabling of Harish's social media accounts.

Jason Samuel denies inciting suicide, stating he was highlighting regulatory violations and a fake license in consumer interest.

Kanathur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating digital evidence, including a video reportedly recorded by Harish prior to his death.

A 27-year-old financial content creator died by suicide at a rented villa near Muttukadu in Chennai following alleged cyberbullying over his investment advisory credentials, the police said on Wednesday.

Allegations Of Cyberbullying And Regulatory Scrutiny

Identified as V Harish, the victim ran the popular social media brand 'Finance With Harish', and had amassed over 1.3 million followers across Instagram and YouTube for his content on finance and investments.

His father, Vinayagam, has lodged a formal complaint with the Kanathur police against YouTuber and Zemuria Inc CEO Jason Samuel, the police told PTI.

The police added that they received the news about the death on October 20.

According to them, the complainant alleged that a video posted by Samuel on October 18, which questioned Harish's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) credentials, triggered severe online harassment and pressure that drove his son to take his own life.

Following the video's release, Harish's social media accounts were reportedly mass-reported and disabled.

Meanwhile, Samuel publicly denied the cyberbullying allegations in a social media statement, asserting that he was acting in the consumer interest in highlighting that Harish lacked a SEBI Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) licence.

He stated that pointing out regulatory violations and a fake licence does not incite suicide.

The Kanathur police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Authorities are currently examining statements from both parties and investigating digital evidence, including a video reportedly recorded by Harish prior to his death.