Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer, undergoes surgery

Pope Leo XIV has successfully undergone thoracic surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove the lower lobe of his right lung after a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma was confirmed, with the Vatican reporting a smooth recovery and no complications.

IMAGE: Pope Leo XIV. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Pope Leo XIV underwent successful thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital to remove the lower lobe of his right lung.

The surgery confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from preoperative examinations.

The operation, which lasted about 90 minutes, was without complications, and the Pope is recovering normally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders extended wishes for Pope Leo XIV's speedy recovery.

Further examinations of the removed tissue are scheduled in the coming days, with no change to the planned one-week hospitalisation period.

Pope Leo XIV has undergone successful thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, during which doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung after an examination confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma (cell lung cancer), Vatican News reported.

According to a statement from the Holy See Press Office, the surgery was performed as planned on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

The procedure involved the removal of the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung using a video-assisted technique.

Surgical Details and Recovery

“To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of his right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique. An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations,” the statement read.

The Holy See Press Office said the Pope spent approximately three hours in the operating room, while the operation itself lasted about 90 minutes.

“The operation was successful, and there were no complications,” the statement added.

According to Vatican News, Pope Leo awoke normally following the surgery and returned to his room on the hospital's 10th floor after a brief period of observation.

The surgical team was led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, assisted by Professor Elisa Meacci, Dr Maria Teresa Congedo and Dr Leonardo Petracca Ciavarella.

The anaesthesia team comprised Professor Massimo Antonelli, Dr Giovanni Punzo and Dr Giuseppe Bello.

Vatican News reported that further examinations of the removed tissue would be conducted in the coming days.

Preoperative tests had already helped doctors determine the location of the affected tissue and the surgical approach required.

No change has been announced to the previously stated hospitalisation period of one week.

Following the operation, Pope Leo asked for dinner and spent the evening with his secretaries and other Vatican staff, according to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, as reported by Vatican News.

Global Wishes and Background

Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome is a major medical facility that has previously provided treatment to popes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders to wish Pope Leo XIV a speed recovery after he underwent surgery to remove a nodule in in his lung.

"Happy to learn that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV’s surgery last night was successful. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery as well as continued good health," PM Modi said on X.