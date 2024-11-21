Pollution: Centre announces staggered working hours for Delhi staffers

The Centre on Thursday announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union personnel ministry.

IMAGE: Former Union minister Vijay Goel distribute masks as air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus category', at ITO Chowk in New Delhi, November 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Employees have also been asked to pool vehicles and use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution.

"These measures may be adopted by ministries/departments/organisations as per their functional requirements ensuring that it should not have an adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner," the order read.

Given the severe-plus air pollution levels in Delhi, various ministries, departments and organisations of the central government are advised to adopt staggered timing in respect of offices located in the Delhi-National Capital Region, it said.

The order said offices can be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm.

"The officers/staff using personal vehicles should be encouraged to pool vehicles and to use public transport to minimise the vehicular pollution," it added.

After a week of 'severe' pollution levels, Delhi's air quality has improved slightly but is still in the 'very poor' zone.

At 9 am on Thursday, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index of 376, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The move assumes significance as a body representing the Central Secretariat Service officers had on November 18 demanded work-from-home, staggered working hours and air purifiers in all office buildings to mitigate the health impact of the severe pollution levels.

In a letter to the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, the CSS Forum said that poor air quality was having a noticeable effect on workplace productivity with employees experiencing symptoms such as respiratory issues, eye irritation, fatigue and general discomfort.