Home  » News » Polls over, Maha govt reinstates controversial cop as DGP

Polls over, Maha govt reinstates controversial cop as DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 26, 2024 09:09 IST
The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as Director General of Police (DGP) after the conclusion of the assembly polls, an order issued by the state home department on Monday evening said.

IMAGE: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla . Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Kumar Verma had taken over as the state's top police officer earlier after Shukla was removed from the DGP's post on the Election Commission of India's directive ahead of the elections.

Congress had demanded that she should be shunted out.

 

Verma, a senior Indian Police Service officer, was to hold the top post till the election process was over, while Shukla was sent on compulsory leave for the same duration.

With the completion of the electoral process and announcement of election results, the Model Code of Conduct ceased to be in force on Monday, the home department order said.

Consequently, the government has ended Shukla's period of forced leave and she has been asked to resume her role as DGP, it said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition retained power with a thumping majority in the assembly elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
