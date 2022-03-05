News
Rediff.com  » News » Polling underway for 22 seats in 2nd phase of Manipur elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 05, 2022 10:30 IST
Polling for the second and last phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Saturday in 22 constituencies across six districts, an official said.

Photograph: ANI

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, he said.

All arrangements are in place to hold voting in 1,247 polling stations adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal had said on Friday.

 

The electoral fate of 92 candidates will be decided on Saturday, including 12 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, followed by the Congress (18), the National People's Party (11), the Janata Dal-United and the Naga People's Front (10 each).

Polling will continue till 4 pm.

AFSPA major poll issue in militancy-hit Manipur
Manipur Terrorism: 'Chinese hand can't be ruled out'
Myth and Reality of Manipur is in Its Sport
Has Online Dating Given Women More POWER?
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students: UN Envoy
Ukraine Evacuees: Not Without My Pet!
India, Sri Lanka players mourn Warne, Marsh's demise
The War Against Coronavirus

