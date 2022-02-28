Polling begins for 38 seats in Phase 1 of Manipur polls

Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 am on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Heingang N Biren Singh casts his vote at a polling station in Shrivan High School, Imphal, in the first phase of assembly elections on Monday, February 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI

As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and National People's Party candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.

Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 38 seats, followed by the Congress with 35 contestants, the NPP with 27, the Janata Dal-United with 28, the Shiv Sena with seven, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) with six, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with three, and the Kuki National Assembly and Kuki People's Alliance with two each.

Eighteen Independents are also in the fray.

As many as 6,884 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise.

Arrangements for webcasting are in place and micro-observers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.

Photo Voter Slip has been discontinued as identity proof and voters are required to produce documents approved by the Election Commission of India such as EPIC card, Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, driving license and PAN card.

The BJP had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the NPP, the Naga People's Front, and the Lok Janshakti Party.

However, the saffron party is contesting all the seats alone this time.

The Congress has formed an alliance with the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the All India Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Janata Dal-Secular.

The grand old party had emerged as the single largest party winning 28 of the 60 seats in the 2017 state polls.

The voting for the remaining 22 seats in the 60-member House will take place in the second phase on March 5 while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

All polling stations have been sanitised and circles have been marked outside the polling booths to enable the voters to maintain social distancing while they stand in a queue.

Wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and conducting thermal screening are among the other COVID protocols to be carried out at the polling booths.

Polling will end at 4 pm and COVID-19 patients can vote between 3 pm and 4 pm.