Polling agent held for trying to influence voters

May 13, 2019 12:19 IST

A polling agent was arrested and an FIR was registered against him for allegedly trying to influence voters at a polling booth in Faridabad during the penultimate phase of general elections on Sunday, the Election Commission has said.

"The Faridabad District Election Officer has reported that a polling agent was arrested yesterday and FIR has been lodged. He was trying to influence at least three women voters," the EC said on Monday.

The poll body, however, did not mention which party the arrested agent was representing, adding that polling was not affected by his arrest.

"An observer visited the booth at Asawati in Prithla constituency of 10, Faridabad parliamentary constituency. He is satisfied that voting was never vitiated," EC added.

A total of 59 Lok Sabha seats, including 10 seats in Haryana, went to polls in the sixth phase of general elections on Sunday. The remaining 59 seats will go to polls on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.