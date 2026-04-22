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Election Freebies Worth Over Rs 1000 Crore Seized In Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 17:33 IST

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The Election Commission reports that over Rs 1000 crore in cash, drugs, liquor, and freebies have been seized in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, intended to sway voters in the upcoming elections.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Election Commission reports poll-related seizures in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu exceed Rs 1000 crore.
  • Enforcement authorities recovered Rs 1072.13 crore worth of freebies and allurements since February 26.
  • Tamil Nadu elections are scheduled for Thursday, coinciding with phase one in West Bengal.
  • Seizures include cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies intended to influence voters.

Poll-related seizures, including cash, drugs and liquor meant to allure voters, have crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Significant Election-Related Seizures

It said since the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated on February 26, enforcement authorities have recovered freebies and allurements worth Rs 1072.13 crore in the two states.

 

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday in a single phase along with phase one in West Bengal where the second phase of voting is slated for April 29.

Breakdown of Seized Items

The seizures include Rs 127.67 crore in cash, nearly 41,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 106.3 crore, drugs worth nearly Rs 184 crore and precious metals such as gold and silver worth Rs 215 crore.

Authorities have also seized freebies worth Rs 418 crore, the EC said.

The Election Commission of India is responsible for overseeing and conducting free and fair elections in the country. The Model Code of Conduct is enforced during the election period to prevent misuse of power and ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Seizures of cash and freebies are common during election periods as authorities attempt to curb illegal inducements to voters.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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