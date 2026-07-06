Political row erupts over heightened security at Mamata's residence

A political storm has erupted in West Bengal over heavy security deployment at Mamata Banerjee's residence, with the TMC alleging it's a move to block her visit to the family of an 11-year-old rape and murder victim in Baruipur.

IMAGE: Security forces deployed outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, leading to political controversy. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points The TMC alleges the deployment is a deliberate attempt to prevent Banerjee from visiting the family of an 11-year-old rape and murder victim in Baruipur.

The BJP dismisses these claims, stating the security is routine for a Z-plus protectee.

The controversy is linked to public outrage and protests in Baruipur following the discovery of the girl's body and subsequent violence, including a lynching.

Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the girl's death and are investigating the matter.

Heavy deployment of state police and central forces continued outside former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on July 6, Monday, with the opposition TMC alleging that the security arrangements were aimed at preventing her from visiting the family of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Baruipur.

The BJP dismissed the allegation and claimed that the deployment was part of routine security measures for a Z-plus category protectee.

Police personnel, central forces and several vehicles remained stationed in and around the narrow lane leading to Banerjee's residence since Sunday night, even as TMC leaders questioned the need for such a large deployment.

Senior TMC leaders alleged that the security presence was intended to stop Banerjee from travelling to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district, where tensions have remained high following the recovery of the girl's body and subsequent violence.

TMC Alleges Political Interference

"The heavy deployment has continued since last night. It is clearly aimed at preventing Mamata Banerjee from visiting Baruipur and meeting the bereaved family," a senior TMC leader claimed.

The allegations were first raised on Sunday night by several TMC leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who questioned the positioning of police vehicles and barricades outside Banerjee's residence.

The party had described the deployment as an attempt to intimidate the opposition and restrict the movement of its leaders.

Reacting to the allegations, Minister Dilip Ghosh rejected the TMC's claims and said Banerjee had nothing to fear from the security arrangements.

"She is scared of eggs being hurled at her; that is why police have been deployed outside her residence," Ghosh told reporters.

Referring to the Baruipur incident, he said police had already acted against those responsible. "The police have taken stern action. No culprit will go unpunished," the minister said.

Baruipur Incident Sparks Outrage

The controversy comes amid public outrage over the death of the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from the Surjyapur Haat area of Baruipur on Sunday, a day after she had gone missing.

The body was found stuffed inside a sack, triggering protests by locals who blocked roads, burnt tyres and vandalised police vehicles while demanding immediate action against those responsible.

The situation later turned violent when a mob allegedly lynched a man accused of involvement in the crime. Police have arrested four persons in connection with the girl's death and said an investigation is underway.