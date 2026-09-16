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Political motives...: Aaditya Thackeray on Disha Salian controversy

Source: PTI September 16, 2026 19:46 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray vehemently denies any connection to the Disha Salian death case, alleging politically motivated character assassination amidst an ongoing CBI investigation ordered by the Bombay High Court.

Aaditya Thackeray

IMAGE: Aaditya Thackeray.

Key Points

  • Aaditya Thackeray denies ever knowing or meeting Disha Salian, calling links to the case a deliberate character assassination.
  • Thackeray alleges that the persistent linking of his name to the tragic case is driven by political and personal motives for nearly six years.
  • The CBI has registered an FIR in the 2020 Disha Salian death case, following directives from the Bombay High Court.
  • The Bombay High Court ordered the CBI probe after criticising the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years.
  • Salian's death in June 2020 was initially ruled an accidental death and suicide by Mumbai Police, with speculation later linking it to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed he never knew or met late Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and alleged that some people are deliberately trying to link his name to the case to tarnish his character with political motives.

Aaditya's remarks come days after the CBI registered an FIR in the 2020 Disha Salian death case, naming no accused in compliance with Bombay high court directives on a petition filed by her father.

 

The Sena-UBT MLA said that such malicious propaganda with political motives won't deter him from fighting for the truth.

Thackeray Alleges Political Motives Behind Smear Campaign

"Let's cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," Aaditya said in a post on X.

He said the relentless smear campaign is run by vested interests without a single shred of evidence, and that the truth is highly unfortunate.

"Let the official re-investigation proceed without malicious distractions and character assassination for political motives.

"Once again, for those few thinking that such malicious attempts being used politically will hold us back from fighting for the truth, and for fellow citizens, is a failed strategy. We always will stand by the truth, and fight for it," he added.

Bombay High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Salian's Death

Salian, 28, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and subsequently claimed, after an inquiry, that it was a case of suicide.

A week later, Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.

On September 2, the Bombay high court ordered a CBI probe into Salian's death while pulling up the Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation raises more questions than answers.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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