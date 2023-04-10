News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Political issue?': Pawar now differs on PM degree row

'Political issue?': Pawar now differs on PM degree row

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 10, 2023 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Slamming opposition parties for an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his university degree, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has questioned whether someone's educational degree can be a political issue when the country was facing issues like unemployment, law and order issues and inflation.

IMAGE: In an interview, Sharad Pawar differed from opposition's stand and came out in support of the Adani Group . Photograph: ANI Photo

"Should anyone's educational degree be a political issue in the country when we are facing unemployment, law and order and inflation? Today, differences are being created among people in the name of religion and caste. Crops have been destroyed due to unseasonal rains in Maharashtra. Discussions are necessary on these issues," Pawar told reporters on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar's comments were at variance from ally Shiv Sena-UBT, whose leader Sanjay Raut had said PM Modi should come forward to inform about his academic qualification and that his degree should be displayed at the entrance of the Parliament building.

 

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar differed from opposition's stand and came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar too said that inflation and jobs for youth are more important issues in the country than the PM's academic degree.

Notably, the Gujarat high court last week set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the Gujarat University to provide information on PM Modi's degree to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Allowing the Gujarat University's appeal against the CIC order, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Pawar's Adani remarks put opposition unity in question
Pawar's Adani remarks put opposition unity in question
Pawar's stand on Adani won't affect Oppn unity: Raut
Pawar's stand on Adani won't affect Oppn unity: Raut
'Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP, but...'
'Sharad Pawar was ready to form govt with BJP, but...'
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
No one can take an inch of our land: Shah in Arunachal
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
Skymet predicts below-normal monsoon, drought
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
NSE cautions investors against 'dabba' trading
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
Amritpal's mentor Papalpreet arrested in Hoshiarpur
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Not the first time when Pawar leaves allies befuddled

Not the first time when Pawar leaves allies befuddled

Pawar defends Adani over Hindenburg row; Cong says...

Pawar defends Adani over Hindenburg row; Cong says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances