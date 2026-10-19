Political Dispute Behind Thane Shiv Sena Leader's Murder

An old political dispute stemming from Thane civic polls has been identified as the motive behind the murder of local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, with two key accused now in extended police custody.

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Key Points The murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane has been linked to an old political dispute from civic polls held in January this year.

Two accused, Santosh Kanojia and Amit Singh, arrested from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, had their police custody extended till October 22 by a Thane court.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) press note, cited on Monday, revealed the accused's confession about the political dispute motive.

Thane police stated that Purnekar's murder on September 29 was a meticulously planned conspiracy involving prior reconnaissance and arranged weapons.

A total of five individuals, including Kanojia, Singh, and Subhash Shinde, have been arrested so far in connection with the local politician's murder.

An old political dispute linked to Thane civic polls led to the murder of local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar month, a lawyer representing his family said in a court on Monday, citing the Uttar Pradesh police who questioned two of the accused after arresting them.

The court in Maharashtra's Thane city extended till October 22, the police custody of the two accused, Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu, who were arrested from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month and later brought here.

Investigation Progress And Custody Extension

Investigating Officer (IO) Sailesh Salvi of the Thane police's Special Investigation Team, probing the September 29 crime, stated that after the expiry of their previous custody on October 19, Kanojia and Singh were produced before Magistrate S B Sable, where the SIT sought an extension of their remand.

The prosecution argued that further custodial remand of the accused was necessary to recover the weapons used by the assailants. After hearing submissions from both sides, the magistrate extended the duo's remand till October 22.

Purnekar, the Manpada ward division chief (Vibhag Pramukh) of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Opposition outfit, was assaulted and shot dead by assailants outside his party office.

Political Dispute Uncovered As Motive

In legal proceedings before the court, advocate Sameer Hatle, representing the complainant (Purnekar's family), brought crucial revelations to light by submitting an official press note issued on October 10 by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police.

According to disclosures presented by Hatle citing the press note, the two accused, Kanojia and Singh, told the UP STF after their arrest that the murder was executed due to an old political dispute concerning Thane Municipal Corporation elections held in January this year.

The investigation has so far revealed that Purnekar's murder was a meticulously planned conspiracy involving prior reconnaissance, logistics, and weapons arranged by key conspirators, including Subhash alias Pappya Shinde, the first accused to be arrested in the case, the Thane police said.

Technical analysis and localized intelligence previously established that Singh acted as the helmet-wearing accomplice who arrived at the crime scene alongside Kanojia. Following the attack, the duo initially fled towards adjoining Raigad district before escaping to Prayagraj, where they spent 13 days in hiding, they said.

A total of five individuals, including Kanojia, Singh and Subhash Shinde, have been arrested so far for the local politician's murder.