'Political agenda': India slams USCIRF on Sikh gurdwara attack remarks

India has strongly refuted claims by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) regarding alleged vigilante attacks on Sikh gurdwaras, calling the US body "biased" and politically motivated.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points New Delhi has labelled the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as a "biased" entity with a "blatantly political agenda" on Tuesday.

The criticism follows remarks last week by two senior USCIRF officials concerning alleged vigilante attacks on Sikh gurdwaras in India.

India's External Affairs Ministry questioned USCIRF's silence on attacks on religious places and hate crimes against the Indian community in the US.

USCIRF Commissioner David Anderson linked US security assistance to India's response to violence affecting freedom of religious belief.

Another USCIRF Commissioner, Joe Grogan, urged the US government to press India to hold perpetrators of violence against places of worship accountable.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is a "biased" entity with a "blatantly" political agenda, New Delhi said on Tuesday, trashing remarks by two senior officials of the organisation claiming that Sikh gurdwaras have been targeted in India with vigilante attacks.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also wondered why the USCIRF chose to remain silent on attacks on religious places in the US and on racial abuse targeting the Indian community in that country.

India's Strong Rebuttal To USCIRF

Last week, two senior officials of the USCIRF, flagging concerns over "attacks" on gurdwaras in India, urged the US government to press New Delhi to hold perpetrators of such violence accountable.

"The USCIRF is a biased and ill-informed organisation with a blatantly political agenda," Jaiswal said, responding to a question on the comments by the USCIRF officials.

"It is particularly telling that the USCIRF and its commissioners have consistently chosen to remain silent on attacks on religious places in the US and on the hate crimes and racial abuse targeted at the Indian community in the US. A prejudiced entity can hardly be taken seriously," he said.

USCIRF Commissioners Raise Concerns

USCIRF Commissioner David Anderson had said on social media: "Over the last several weeks, Sikh gurdwaras in India have been targeted with vigilante attacks, including attempts to harm religious leaders."

Anderson said the US should link security assistance to the Indian government's response to violence that stops people from exercising freedom of religious belief (FoRB).

Another USCIRF Commissioner, Joe Grogan, said attacks on houses of worship in India, including churches, gurdwaras, and mosques, undermine FoRB rights enshrined in international law.

"The US government should continue to press the Indian government to hold perpetrators of such violence accountable & protect places of worship," Grogan said.

Background On USCIRF's Mandate

In August, the USCIRF called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asked Washington not to extend diplomatic courtesies to its leaders.

New Delhi had stoutly rejected the remarks.

The USCIRF is a bipartisan US federal government agency. It makes policy recommendations to the US President, Secretary of State, and Congress and tracks the implementation of these recommendations.