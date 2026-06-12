Targeted Killings Claim Lives Of Two Pakistan Police Officers

Amidst a surge in militant violence, two police officers were tragically killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the region.

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Key Points Two police officers, Muhammad Roshan and Mishkwat Ullah Ameer, were killed in separate targeted attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incidents occurred in Bannu district, a region grappling with a significant increase in militant violence against both civilians and security forces.

Police have launched investigations and initiated search operations to apprehend those responsible for the killings.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reported a sharp deterioration in Pakistan's security situation in May, primarily due to escalating terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Two police personnel were shot dead in separate incidents of targeted killing in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

Escalating Violence In Bannu District

According to police, the first incident occurred in the Sedgi Bakakhel area, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on police constable Muhammad Roshan outside his residence. He died on the spot, while the attackers managed to flee.

In the second incident near Azad Mandi, unidentified assailants targeted police officer Mishkwat Ullah Ameer.

Police said he was returning home after attending prayers at the Bakakhel Tablighi Markaz when he came under attack and was killed.

Police said investigations into both incidents have been launched, while search and intelligence-based operations are underway to trace and arrest those involved.

The killing of two police personnel has triggered concern among residents of Bannu and adjoining areas. Locals condemned the attacks and called for immediate action against those responsible.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and jirga (tribal council) members, prompting targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt militant networks.

Last month, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) said in an assessment that after two consecutive months of improvement, Pakistan's security situation had deteriorated sharply in May, driven primarily by escalating terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

On May 9, a suicide attack in Bannu claimed the lives of 15 police personnel, after which Pakistan issued a "strong demarche" to Afghanistan.