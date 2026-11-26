Authorities in Kolkata are investigating the suspicious death of a police driver found hanging in his barracks room on Thursday, with suicide currently suspected.

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Key Points A Kolkata Police driver was found hanging in his room at the Bansdroni police barracks on Thursday.

Colleagues discovered the body on the second floor of the barracks.

Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide and have initiated an investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are also examining the deceased policeman's mobile phone as part of the inquiry.

A policeman was found hanging in a room at Kolkata Police barracks here on Thursday, an officer said.

The body was found by his colleagues in the room on the second floor of the barracks in the Bansdroni area, he said.

The deceased was posted as a driver with the Kolkata Police, the officer said.

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

"It is suspected to be a case of suicide. Investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death," the officer said.

The investigators are also examining the mobile phone used by the deceased policeman, he added.