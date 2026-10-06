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Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs ASI In Bribe Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 15:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has made a significant arrest in Jaipur, apprehending an Assistant Sub-Inspector for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat police corruption.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Jaipur.
  • ASI Sukhdev Jat was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a woman.
  • The officer, posted at Pratap Nagar police station, was demanding money for official work, including arrest and chargesheet.
  • The ACB verified a complaint received on August 11 before conducting the sting operation.
  • Further questioning and investigation are ongoing, with a case to be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a woman, officials said.

Jaipur Police Officer Caught In Sting Operation

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Jat, posted at Pratap Nagar police station, was allegedly demanding money in exchange of work, including arrest and chargesheet related to a case, they said.

 

The ACB said the complaint, received on August 11, was verified by the agency, which confirmed the alleged demand.

A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Archana Meena, under the supervision of SP Piyush Dixit, caught Jat while accepting the money and recovered it from his uniform pocket.

Further questioning and investigation are underway, and a case will be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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