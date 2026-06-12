Danve Alleges Government Protecting Police In Teacher's Death Case

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve has ignited a political controversy by alleging that the government is shielding police officers implicated in the suspicious death of teacher Suresh Borse in Ellora, Maharashtra.

Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve alleges government protection for police involved in a teacher's death.

Teacher Suresh Borse died after a quarrel in Ellora, with his family claiming he was beaten to death and police were involved.

Danve plans to raise the issue with the Chief Minister, asserting police knowledge of those involved.

He posted a picture on X showing a police officer with an alleged accused, criticising police conduct.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve on Friday alleged that the government was trying to save the policemen allegedly involved in the death of a teacher at Ellora in the district.

Suresh Borse, a Zilla Parishad teacher, died following a quarrel at Ellora on Thursday. His family alleged that he was beaten to death and some policemen were involved in the matter.

Allegations Of Police Complicity

Danve, a former Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed that a police officer was present when the incident took place.

"I am going to talk to the Chief Minister about this case today. The policemen allegedly involved in this case are being saved. It is also clear that the police know who all were there,'' he told reporters.

"This is an example of how the police work for the goons," Danve added.

In a post on X, Danve shared a picture of a police officer feeding a sweet to a person and claimed that the latter was an accused in the teacher's death case.