Latur Police Appeal To Minor Victims In School Founder Sexual Harassment Case

Latur Police are actively encouraging minor girl students to report alleged sexual harassment by Adarsh International School founder Bashir Usman Shaikh, who was arrested on Wednesday under the POCSO Act, ensuring their identity and safety will be protected.

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Key Points Latur Police have urged minor girl students to report sexual harassment by a school founder.

Bashir Usman Shaikh, founder of Adarsh International School, was arrested on Wednesday.

Shaikh faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Police assure confidentiality and protection for victims who come forward.

Victims or parents can contact Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Bhagirathi Pawar directly.

Police have urged minor girl students allegedly sexually harassed by the founder of a private school in Maharashtra's Latur to report the abuse without fear, assuring that their identity and safety will be protected, officials said on Friday.

Latur Police Action Against School Founder

The appeal comes after Bashir Usman Shaikh (54), founder of Adarsh International School, was arrested on Wednesday and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act following complaints of sexual harassment.

The Latur district police, in a statement, urged any other minor students who may have experienced similar misconduct to contact the police without hesitation.

Students or their parents can directly contact Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Bhagirathi Pawar on her official mobile number to share information related to the case, it said.

The police assured that the identity of those providing information would be kept confidential and that their dignity and safety would be protected, the statement said.