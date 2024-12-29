HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Police thwart targeted killings plot in Punjab; 5 held, pistols seized

Police thwart targeted killings plot in Punjab; 5 held, pistols seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2024 21:05 IST

x

Five associates belonging to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings, were arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

"In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrested 5 associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing 4 weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.

He said the preliminary investigation reveals the accused had planned targeted killings.

 

"Important information has been uncovered about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. This marks a major breakthrough in identifying their network," said the DGP, adding that further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages.

Meanwhile, according to a Punjab police statement, those arrested have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal of village Bhagwanpur in Batala, Harpal Singh of village Nurpur in Gurdaspur, Lovepreet Singh alias NP of village Nawapind in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian and Sandeep Singh alias Goli of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar.

Police teams have recovered four weapons including a sophisticated USA-made 9MM Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols and one country-made pistol along with 15 live cartridges and three magazines.

They have also impounded the accused's vehicle, which does not have a registration number, used in the crime.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav later said in a statement that during interrogation the accused confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his associate and they were planning to execute target killings on the instance of gangster Amritpal Batth.

The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, illegal arms possession and gang-related violence, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana, said based on a tip-off about the suspects travelling in a Hyundai Creta car, a police team laid a 'naka' (check barrier) at Jandiala to Tarn Taran road.

The team intercepted the vehicle, leading to the immediate arrest of Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal, Lovepreet Singh alias NP and Harpal Singh, he said.

Further, after interrogation of the accused two more gang members, Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian and Sandeep Singh alias Goli, were also apprehended, he added.

"This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb gang activity in the region," he said.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Tarn Taran, the SSP said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

NRI shot at in front of wife and son in Amritsar
NRI shot at in front of wife and son in Amritsar
Punjab reports yet another blast outside police post; third this month
Punjab reports yet another blast outside police post; third this month
2 juveniles among 6 held for RPG attack in Punjab
2 juveniles among 6 held for RPG attack in Punjab
Alert Punjab cop thwarted Badal's murder bid
Alert Punjab cop thwarted Badal's murder bid
Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases
Man who shot at Badal faces multiple police cases

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Boost Your Vitamin B12 Intake

webstory image 2

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 3

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

VIDEOS

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra0:52

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal3:12

Train journey with breath-taking views of Pir Panjal

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges6:26

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir: Joy, beauty and challenges

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD