Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to recreate crime scene

Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to recreate crime scene

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 21, 2025 10:19 IST

Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence in upscale Bandra, an official said.

IMAGE: Mumbai Crime Branch officer Daya Nayak during investigation at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra home after an intruder attacked the Bollywood star with a knife. Photograph: ANI Photo

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, the official said.

He said the police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Later, they also took him to the Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack.

Khan (54) was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12-floor apartment in the building on January 16, necessitating surgery. The police on Sunday arrested Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city.

 

The official said after recreating the crime scene and going to places the accused had visited while on the run, Fakir was brought back to Bandra police station, where officials will interrogate him.

Meanwhile, multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots from actor's building, police said.

"The local police and crime branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," an official said on Monday.

The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said.

Fakir, a native of Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and was associated with a housekeeping agency, police said.

 The metropolitan magistrate's court in Bandra has remanded the accused in five-day police custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
