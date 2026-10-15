Mini Cooper Crash: Suhail Recreates Accident Scene

In the ongoing high-profile Mini Cooper crash case, prime accused Suhail was taken to the accident spot in Nedumbassery near Kochi on Thursday for evidence collection, following the tragic death of three youngsters on October 11.

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Key Points Prime accused Suhail was taken to the accident spot in Nedumbassery near Kochi on Thursday for evidence collection in the Mini Cooper crash case.

Three youngsters, including two women, died on October 11 when a speeding car, allegedly driven by Suhail under the influence of alcohol, hit their scooter.

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate on Wednesday granted police custody of Suhail and three other accused until Thursday evening for investigation.

Police also took the accused to bars where they allegedly consumed liquor before the fatal accident.

Family members of the deceased have alleged attempts by Suhail's wealthy parents to influence the investigation, a claim Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala addressed.

Police probing the high-profile Mini Cooper crash case took the prime accused Suhail to the accident spot for evidence collection on Thursday, officials said.

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate on Wednesday granted police custody of the four arrested persons - Suhail, Ninav, Ameer and Joel - until Thursday evening for investigation.

Accused In Mini Cooper Crash Case

Three youngsters aged around 21, including two women, were killed when the speeding car, allegedly driven by Suhail (19) under the influence of alcohol, hit their scooter at Nedumbassery near Kochi early on October 11.

The other accused were also inside the car when the accident occurred, officials said.

A medical examination reportedly revealed a high level of alcohol in Suhail's bloodstream, following which police invoked additional charges against him.

Probe Continues Into Fatal Accident

As part of the investigation, Suhail was taken in a police bus to the accident spot on the Athani-Airport road on Thursday morning, officials said.

However, due to a large crowd that had gathered in the area, he was not brought out from the vehicle.

Police recorded his account of the accident inside the bus, officials said.

Police also took the accused to bars where they had allegedly consumed liquor before engaging in reckless driving, officials added.

The accused will be produced before the court later on Thursday, after their police custody expires.

Controversy Surrounds Remand Decision

All four were earlier remanded to the Thrikkakara Borstal School, where offenders aged 18 to 21 are lodged.

The decision had drawn widespread criticism.

Family members of the deceased youngsters had alleged that Suhail's wealthy parents were attempting to influence the investigation.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala later clarified that the decision on where remanded persons are lodged rests with the court.

He said no favour would be shown to the accused and justice would be ensured for the families of the deceased.