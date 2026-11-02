Kolkata Police Question Former Minister's Daughter In Durga Puja Pass Scam

Kolkata Police are intensifying their probe into the Durga Puja preview pass scam, summoning former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen's daughter, Avery Sen, for questioning over alleged financial irregularities and the unauthorised use of the UNESCO logo.

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Key Points Kolkata Police on Monday summoned Avery Sen, daughter of arrested former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen, for questioning in the Durga Puja preview pass scam case.

The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in holding Durga Puja preview shows and the unauthorised use of the UNESCO name and logo.

Investigators suspect Avery Sen's links to the alleged financial irregularities, with substantial transactions traced in accounts connected to her.

Indranil Sen's wife, Madhuchhanda Sen, who headed Mass Art, was questioned two days ago regarding the organisation's affairs and the use of the UNESCO logo.

Financial transactions are being scrutinised, including Rs 66 lakh transferred to Mass Art, of which Rs 22.47 lakh allegedly went to companies suspected to be controlled by Avery Sen.

Kolkata Police on Monday summoned the daughter of arrested former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen for questioning in the Durga Puja preview pass scam case and the unauthorised use of the UNESCO name and logo, an officer said.

Investigation Widens

The notice issued to Avery Sen on Monday demanded her presence in front of police on the day itself, a Kolkata Police official said.

After Indranil Sen was arrested last week over alleged financial irregularities in holding Durga Puja preview shows and the sale of passes, his wife Madhuchhanda Sen was questioned by a special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police two days ago.

The Enforecement Directorate has questioned the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government's minister a number of time over dubious financial transactions linked to the case.

Daughter's Alleged Links

The Kolkata police officer said, "Our officers suspect that Avery Sen may have links to the alleged financial irregularities. Substantial transactions have been traced in accounts linked to her. The former minister's daughter has been asked to appear before investigators to explain the nature of these transactions."

Madhuchhanda Sen, who headed Mass Art, the organisation allegedly involved in selling passes for the Durga Puja preview show, was questioned about the use of the UNESCO logo and her role in the organisation's affairs, including her signatures on official documents, he said.

MassArt Society, sources said, was set up soon after Durga Puja in Kolkata received the UNESCO recognition of intangible cultural heritage in 2021

Tracing Financial Transactions

"Our officers are also examining the financial transactions between companies allegedly linked to the former minister," the officer said.

Third Line Creation, a company said to be close to Indranil Sen, allegedly transferred Rs 66 lakh to the Mass Art Society, he said, adding that of this amount, Rs 22.47 lakh was reportedly transferred to two companies -- 'iScape' and 'Mayra' -- which investigators suspect were controlled by Avery Sen.

"The SIT is examining the role of employees of three companies allegedly associated with the former minister. They are likely to be called for questioning to establish the flow of funds and determine the involvement of different individuals in the alleged scam," he added.

Puja Organisers' Involvement

During the investigation, several Durga Puja organisers have reportedly told Kolkata Police officers that they agreed to participate in the preview show after being shown the UNESCO logo, the officer said. "Employees of Mass Art allegedly approached different puja committees and made arrangements for the events."

The organisers were reportedly offered small payments and the opportunity to install LED gates at their pandals.

Instead of displaying advertisements, the gates allegedly came with payments ranging from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, the officer said.

"Detectives are examining whether the amounts paid to the puja organisers were disproportionately low compared with the money allegedly generated through the sale of preview passes," he said.