Police shifts Sonam Wangchuk to hospital on 21st day of hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been hospitalised in New Delhi following a severe deterioration in his health on the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, as confirmed by Delhi Police.

IMAGE: Delhi Police personnel take activist Sonam Wangchuk to hospital, who has been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 20 days. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised after 21 days of hunger strike.

His health deteriorated significantly, prompting the move.

Delhi Police acted on a High Court order and expert medical advice.

Police appealed to other protestors at Jantar Mantar to vacate peacefully.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was shifted to a hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated on day 21 of his fast, Delhi Police said.

As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely,' the police said in a statement.

The police also appealed to the protestors to end their agitation, saying, "We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."