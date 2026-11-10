Major Drug Bust In MP: Police Seize Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing cannabis and ganja plants worth over Rs 1.19 crore and arresting two individuals in Vidisha and Dhar districts.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Police seized 4.67 quintals of ganja and cannabis plants worth over Rs 1.19 crore in Vidisha and Dhar districts on Tuesday.

A raid in Byochi village, Vidisha, led to the seizure of over 1.04 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 52 lakh and one arrest.

Tanda Police in Dhar district discovered an illegal cannabis cultivation in a cotton field, seizing 383 plants valued at Rs 67 lakh.

Two persons have been arrested in total, and cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are underway to determine the source, supply network, and other individuals involved in the illegal activity.

Police have seized a total of 4.67 quintals of ganja and cannabis plants worth more than Rs 1.19 crore in Vidisha and Dhar districts, arresting two persons, officials said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Cannabis Seizures

A team from the Karariya Chowraha police station raided a spot in Byochi village in Vidisha district and seized more than 1.04 quintals of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 52 lakh, and arrested a person, a release said.

Elsewhere, Tanda Police in Dhar district uncovered an illegal cannabis cultivation in a cotton field in Pura village.

The police team seized 383 green cannabis plants weighing more than 3.63 quintals and valued at about Rs 67 lakh.

One person was arrested in the case. Police are questioning the accused about the source of the cannabis cultivation, its supply network and others involved in the illegal activity, the release said.

Cases were registered against both the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, said the release.