Police rescue 4 abducted BPO managers in Bengaluru; cop among 8 held

The police have rescued four manager-level employees of a city-based BPO firm who were allegedly abducted by a gang of eight persons posing as cops, and have nabbed the accused, which includes a police constable.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused had allegedly extorted Rs 8.90 lakh from the operations manager of the firm, and had demanded for more money, the police said.

The incident took place around midnight on Friday and most of the accused are from Kolar, police sources said, adding that one of the accused is a police constable in Kolar, and further investigation is on.

The accused had claimed to be police personnel conducting a cybercrime inspection, officials said.

Those abducted were kept as hostages at a place in Kolar district's Malur.

The police swung into action on receiving a complaint on emergency helpline 112 from the BPO staff, early on Saturday and arrested the culprits.

Home minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters on Sunday said, arrests have been made in the Koramangala case. The arrested police constable is posted at the Malur town police station.

He said instructions will be given in the department to be vigilant, and take merciless action against the police personnel involved in such activities, by taking disciplinary and legal action.

DCP (south-east) Sarah Fathima told reporters on Saturday said, "On Friday at 1 am, eight people posing as police took four manager level employees working at a BPO in Koramangala police station limits under the pretext of an inquiry and kidnapped them."

She said they demanded money from the abducted and forced one person--operations manager of the firm--to transfer Rs 8.90 lakh to four bank accounts of those related to the accused through online. They also demanded more money in the form of cash.

The police received the complaint at 4.30 am on Saturday and four teams were formed to track the case.

The DCP said eight accused persons have been arrested and two vehicles used for kidnapping have been seized.

"The accused have tried to get as much money as they can. They had demanded hard cash and had tried to share location over phone to deliver the money. We have nabbed the accused kidnappers before the delivery," she said.

Most of the accused are from Kolar district doing different kinds of jobs.

They have been arrested and further investigation will be done, the DCP said.