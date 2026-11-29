Delhi Police have submitted reports to a court concerning allegations that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name appeared on the electoral roll in 1980, years before she officially acquired Indian citizenship in 1983, prompting further investigation into the matter.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi speaks at the launch of the Nehru Centre India, in New Delhi, December 5, 2025. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police on Saturday filed two reports in a Delhi court regarding a complaint against Sonia Gandhi.

The complaint alleges Sonia Gandhi's name was on the electoral roll in 1980, prior to her acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

Police reports confirm her name was on the electoral rolls for 1980 and 1983.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed Sonia Gandhi was granted Indian citizenship on April 30, 1983.

Further investigation is required as Form 6 and other relevant documents are currently unavailable, with the matter posted for further proceedings on December 14.

The Delhi Police on Saturday filed two reports in a Delhi court in the complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi had earlier sought an action taken report from the police.

Police Jurisdiction And Complaint Transfer

According to the report dated November 27, 'Upon examination of the matter, it was found that the allegations raised in the complaints did not pertain to the jurisdiction of police station IP Estate' and accordingly the complaint was 'transferred to New Delhi District for necessary action'.

On Saturday, the police told the court that the complaint had been transferred to the Tughlak Road police station for necessary action.

Investigation Details And Citizenship Status

After the magistrate sought further details regarding the matter, the station house officer (SHO) of Tughlak Road submitted another action taken report saying a notice had been earlier served to the district magistrate of New Delhi district seeking information regarding the electoral roll records of Sonia Gandhi for 1980 and 1983, and the reply confirmed that her name was included in the rolls.

But the report said Form 6 and other documents regarding Sonia Gandhi's name were not yet available, and their whereabouts were being traced.

'During further enquiry, a notice was served to Foreigners Division, MHA, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi seeking the date on which Sonia Gandhi was granted Indian citizenship. The citizenship certificate had been issued to Antonia Maino alias Sonia Gandhi on April 30, 1983,' the report said.

'Further facts can be found out when investigation is conducted,' it said.

Advocate Neeraj appeared for the complainant, advocate Vikas Tripathi.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on December 14.