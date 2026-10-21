Major Drug Haul In Jammu Linked To Drone Smuggling

Jammu Police have made a significant drug seizure, uncovering a sophisticated narcotics smuggling module allegedly using drones and operating with a cross-border nexus in the Arnia sector.

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Key Points Jammu Police on Wednesday recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.1 kg of opium in the Arnia sector.

The recovery was part of an investigation into a suspected narcotics smuggling module allegedly linked to a drone-dropping incident.

The probe began after questioning Sunny Kumar, whose alleged involvement in the module came to light.

Preliminary investigation indicates a cross-border nexus using drones to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory.

Police are actively working to identify the source, recipients, and all individuals involved in the drug trafficking network.

Police on Wednesday recovered 804 grams of heroin and 1.1 kg of opium from Arnia sector in Jammu district during an investigation into a suspected narcotics smuggling module allegedly linked to a drone-dropping incident, officials said.

Drone-Linked Drug Smuggling Uncovered

The recovery in the Talhar area was made during the investigation into a case linked to the alleged consumption of narcotics by Sunny Kumar, a resident of Suchetgarh tehsil, they said.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 8 and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and questioned Kumar.

During investigation, his alleged involvement in a narcotics smuggling module linked to the drone-dropping incident came to light, they said.

Acting on the leads, police pursued the case and made the recovery of contraband.

Preliminary investigation has indicated a suspected cross-border nexus involving the use of drones to smuggle narcotics into Indian territory, they said, adding that efforts were underway to establish the source of the consignment, identify its intended recipients and trace other persons involved in the network.

Further investigation is in progress to establish the complete chain of the alleged narcotics trafficking network and identify all those involved.

Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and combating the narco-terror threat through sustained action.