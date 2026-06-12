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Viral Video Sparks Police Probe Into Gurugram Petrol Pump Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 21:47 IST

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Gurugram police have initiated a thorough investigation into a shocking viral CCTV video depicting a group of youths brutally assaulting a motorcyclist at a petrol pump, prompting concerns about public safety and swift justice.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gurugram police are investigating a viral CCTV video showing youths assaulting a motorcyclist at a petrol pump.
  • The incident reportedly occurred late Thursday night on Basai Road, Gurugram.
  • Assailants used sticks, kicks, and punches against the motorcyclist, with petrol pump staff and bystanders present.
  • Police are actively working to identify the attackers and the victim using the available CCTV footage.
  • Despite no formal complaint being lodged, the New Colony police station has initiated a preliminary inquiry based on the viral video.

Police have launched an investigation after a CCTV video purportedly showing a group of youths assaulting a motorcyclist at a petrol pump on Basai Road here went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

Gurugram Police Investigate Viral Assault Video

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 pm on Thursday when a motorcyclist stopped at a petrol pump to fuel his vehicle. The viral footage allegedly shows a group of youths surrounding the motorcyclist and assaulting him with sticks, kicks and punches. Petrol pump employees and bystanders are seen at the spot during the incident.

 

A senior police officer said an investigation was initiated after the video surfaced online. "Efforts are underway to identify the assailants with the help of CCTV footage. We are also contacting the victim and questioning employees of the petrol pump," the officer said.

Police said no formal complaint has been received from either side so far. However, the New Colony police station has begun a preliminary inquiry based on the viral video.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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