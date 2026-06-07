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Stone Pelting At BJP Leader's Residence In Indore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 19:28 IST

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Indore police are actively investigating multiple stone-pelting incidents targeting the residence of local BJP leader Virendra Shedge and a relative of MLA Malini Gaud, with initial reports suggesting a prior dispute over a pet dog may be connected.

Key Points

  • Local BJP leader Virendra Shedge's residence-cum-office in Indore was targeted by stone-pelters.
  • Property, including glass panes, was damaged in two separate incidents on Sunday.
  • A relative of Indore-IV MLA Malini Gaud also reported stone pelting at their home, damaging a car.
  • Police are investigating a prior dispute involving Shedge and a local resident over a pet dog as a potential motive.
  • Authorities are examining CCTV footage and recording statements to determine further action.

Police have launched an investigation after unidentified persons on Sunday allegedly pelted stones at the residence of a local BJP leader in Indore, damaging property, an official said.

Indore Police Probe Stone Pelting Incidents

The incident took place in the Usha Nagar area and involved the residence-cum-office of Virendra Shedge, a BJP functionary associated with the party's assembly constituency No. 4 unit. According to local residents, stones were allegedly hurled at the building in the morning, damaging the glass panes of an office located on the premises. They said another incident of stone pelting happened at the same location later in the day.

 

In a related incident, stones were allegedly thrown at the residence of Lokendra Rathore, a relative of Indore-IV MLA Malini Gaud, damaging a car parked there.

Police said the incident was preceded by a dispute on Saturday night between Shedge and a local resident over an alleged littering incident involving a pet dog. Both sides later went to a police station, where efforts were made to defuse the situation, police sources said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi from the Annapurna division said police were examining CCTV footage and recording statements from both sides. "Further action will be taken after a thorough probe," Joshi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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