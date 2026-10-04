Home  » News » Delhi Police To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations By Journalists

Delhi Police To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations By Journalists

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 04, 2026 10:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Delhi Police has initiated an impartial Crime Branch enquiry into serious sexual harassment allegations made by three women journalists against police personnel during a recent protest at Jantar Mantar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Three women journalists reported sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest.
  • The alleged incidents occurred at Jantar Mantar on October 3.
  • Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to its Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry.
  • The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements from complainants and others.

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest in Jantar Mantar on October 3, prompting the Delhi Police to transfer their complaints to the Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry, an officer said on Sunday.

Police Action And Investigation

The complaints were received by the New Delhi district police following the alleged incidents during the protest, when police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, the officer said.

 

The district police have transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial enquiry, the officer said.

The allegations were made by the three journalists against police personnel, the officer said.

The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements of the complainants and other persons concerned as part of the enquiry, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

sexual harassmentdelhi policejournalistsjantar mantar protestcrime branch investigation

More From Rediff

Asim Munir Tightens Grip On Pakistan Army

Asim Munir Tightens Grip On Pakistan Army
UPI Fee: Governments Gusty Response

UPI Fee: Governments Gusty Response
Flydubai Attack: Questions, Questions

Flydubai Attack: Questions, Questions

Related Stories

'Sexual harassment at workplace non-negotiable': Journalists protest in Delhi

'Sexual harassment at workplace non-negotiable': Journalists protest in Delhi

Web Stories

Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?

Which Indian City Had 1 Lakh Plus People In 1700s?
9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities

9 Fastest-Growing Millionaire Cities
International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks

International Coffee Day: 5 Delicious Drinks