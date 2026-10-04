Delhi Police To Probe Sexual Harassment Allegations By Journalists

Delhi Police has initiated an impartial Crime Branch enquiry into serious sexual harassment allegations made by three women journalists against police personnel during a recent protest at Jantar Mantar.

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Key Points Three women journalists reported sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest.

The alleged incidents occurred at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to its Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry.

The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements from complainants and others.

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by police personnel during a protest in Jantar Mantar on October 3, prompting the Delhi Police to transfer their complaints to the Crime Branch for an impartial enquiry, an officer said on Sunday.

Police Action And Investigation

The complaints were received by the New Delhi district police following the alleged incidents during the protest, when police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order, the officer said.

The district police have transferred the complaints to the Crime Branch for a fair and impartial enquiry, the officer said.

The allegations were made by the three journalists against police personnel, the officer said.

The Crime Branch will examine the allegations and record statements of the complainants and other persons concerned as part of the enquiry, the officer said.