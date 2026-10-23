Kollam Medical Store Fire: Police Suspect Insurance Fraud

Kerala Police are investigating a major insurance fraud angle in a medical store fire in Kollam, leading to an employee's arrest and the owner's potential arraignment for allegedly orchestrating the arson to claim Rs 77 lakh.

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Key Points Police in Kollam are investigating a suspected insurance fraud in a medical store fire that occurred in August.

An employee, Shameer, has been arrested, and the store owner's involvement is under investigation.

The fire at Nanma Medical Store on August 16 was initially claimed as a short circuit, but investigations suggest deliberate arson.

The owner filed an insurance claim for Rs 77 lakh, which police have asked the insurance company to halt.

Phone records link the owner to the arrested employee around the time of the incident, strengthening suspicion of a planned act.

Police are probing a suspected insurance fraud angle in a fire that gutted a medical store at Chinnakada here in August, with the involvement of its owner also under investigation, officials said on Friday.

Police have arrested the store's employee, Shameer, a native of Mavaram, while the owner is likely to be arraigned as an accused following further investigation, officials at Kollam East Police Station said.

Arson Suspected In Medical Store Blaze

The fire broke out at Nanma Medical Store, located adjacent to the Excise office at Chinnakada, on the night of August 16.

Initially, the owner claimed that the fire was caused by a short circuit and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Kollam East Police Station, officials said.

The owner subsequently filed an insurance claim for losses amounting to Rs 77 lakh, they said.

However, a detailed investigation revealed that the shop's electrical system was intact and the fire was allegedly set deliberately, officials said.

Owner's Involvement Under Police Scrutiny

As part of the investigation, police detained Shameer and questioned him in detail.

He later revealed the alleged involvement of the store owner, a woman, officials said.

Police also examined phone records and found that calls were made to Shameer's phone from a number linked to the owner around the time of the incident, strengthening their suspicion of a planned act, they said.

Shameer has been remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is under way to establish the role of the owner and others in the case, officials said.

Police will arraign the owner as an accused based on the findings of the investigation, they added.

Police have also submitted a report to the insurance company, requesting it not to process the claim until the investigation is completed.