Two police officers in Thrissur were allegedly attacked by a youth at a bus stand on Thursday while attempting to resolve a dispute, highlighting the risks faced by law enforcement during public interventions.

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Key Points A police officer and a woman police personnel were attacked by a youth at a Thrissur bus stand on Thursday.

The incident occurred when officers intervened in an altercation between private bus employees and two young men.

The accused, Harigovind, allegedly pushed Civil Police Officer Praveen to the ground and assaulted him.

Harigovind also attacked a woman police officer for recording the incident on her mobile phone.

Praveen sustained injuries and sought hospital treatment, while Harigovind has been arrested by Thrissur East police.

A police officer and a woman police personnel were allegedly attacked by a youth while they were trying to resolve a dispute between private bus employees and two young men at a bus stand here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5 pm on Thursday, when Civil Police Officer (CPO) Praveen reached the spot following an altercation between the bus employees and the two youths.

Intervention Turns Violent

During the intervention, Harigovind, a native of Varantharappilly, allegedly pushed Praveen to the ground and assaulted him.

A woman police officer who was present at the spot recorded the incident on her mobile phone.

On noticing that she was recording the incident, Harigovind allegedly attacked her as well, police said.

Praveen, who sustained injuries in the attack, later sought treatment at a hospital.

The Thrissur East police arrested Harigovind in connection with the incident.