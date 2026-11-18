Unidentified armed men abducted and tortured a police officer to death in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, marking another incident in a region plagued by militant violence attributed to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

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Key Points A police officer, identified as Javed, was abducted and tortured to death by unidentified armed men in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing, and an investigation is currently underway.

This incident occurred a day after Head Constable Zahid Khan was also killed by unidentified armed men in the same district.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province experiences recurring unrest due to militant violence and cross-border movement of fighters.

The federal government blames Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for ongoing attacks since their ceasefire ended in November 2022.

A police officer was killed by unidentified armed men in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at Taziri Chowk in Bannu district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the officer, identified as Javed, was abducted and tortured to death.

Rising Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

An investigation is underway, police said, adding that efforts to arrest those responsible are being made.

The incident comes a day after Head Constable Zahid Khan of the Elite Force was killed by unidentified armed men near the Afghan refugee camp in the district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has faced recurring unrest over the years driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

The federal government accuses Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out recurring attacks in the province since its ceasefire deal with Islamabad ended in November 2022.