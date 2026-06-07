Philadelphia Police Offer Reward In Indian Man's Murder

Philadelphia Police are investigating the tragic murder of Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old Indian pizza delivery driver, who was shot dead after being lured to a vacant home, prompting a $20,000 reward for information.

Key Points Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad, was fatally shot in Philadelphia after delivering pizza to a vacant property.

Philadelphia Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Surveillance footage shows Kuncha being followed by two individuals, and investigators believe he was lured to the vacant apartment.

The Consulate General of India in New York has expressed condolences and is providing assistance to Kuncha's family.

Kuncha's family in Hyderabad is seeking justice and requesting the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the repatriation of his remains.

Police are offering a USD 20,000 reward for information leading to arrest in the killing of a 28-year-old Indian man in Philadelphia who was shot dead after delivering pizza to a vacant home. Anshul Kuncha, who hailed from Hyderabad, was shot in the back of the head and killed around 12:30 am Friday when he was making a pizza delivery to a vacant property in North Philadelphia.

Investigation Uncovers Crucial Details

A report in NBC Philadelphia said that police are offering a USD 20,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. According to authorities, the deadly shooting happened at the Raymond Rosen Homes on the 2300 block of Edgley Street. They found Kuncha shot in the head just after he completed a delivery to a vacant unit in the area. Kuncha was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance cameras operated by the Philadelphia Housing Authority recorded moments of the incident. While the shooting itself wasn't caught on camera, recordings show Kuncha walking with the boxes while being followed by two people wearing dark clothing, authorities said. One of the people following the victim appeared to be carrying a dark backpack. The report added that an investigation into the shooting has revealed that Kuncha "was lured" to the vacant apartment to deliver an order of three pizzas.

Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department said that Kuncha was "lying on the ground unresponsive, bleeding heavily with a gunshot wound to his head." "All three spent shell casings were just a few inches away from where this victim was lying on the ground in the courtyard, which is an indication that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to the victim since the spent shell casings, all three, were just inches away from the victim," Small was quoted as saying by the NBC report.

Police Pursue Leads

While no arrests have yet been made in the case, Small said they have the phone number from the caller who ordered the pizzas, which Kuncha had gone to deliver. Investigators are working with the pizza shop involved in this situation and are investigating if the person who called in that order was connected to the incident. "We do have the phone number that made that pizza delivery," Small said. "From looking at the pizza boxes, we were able to identify the pizza shop," Small said. Kuncha's vehicle was also discovered near the scene, with a pizza warmer still inside, it added. Police found three untouched pizza boxes and a bag inside the vacant apartment, signalling that Kuncha "successfully delivered the items before being shot outside".

Consulate And Family Seek Justice

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences at the tragic incident and said it is extending all possible assistance to Kuncha's family. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anshul's family and is extending all possible assistance," it said in a post on X Saturday. In Hyderabad, Kuncha's family has sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back his mortal remains at the earliest.